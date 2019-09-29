Capital International Investors Has Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $235.06 Million; Bloombergsen Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 645,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83B, up from 7.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 75,818 shares to 280,574 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enel Americas Sa Adr (NYSE:ENI) by 589,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 63,023 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $122.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New (Call) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).