Capital International Investors Has Lowered Helmerich And Payne (HP) Holding by $44.62 Million; Stock Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Its Position by $925,680

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 322,450 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.30M, down from 327,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Helmerich And Payne (HP) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 892,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 8.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.69M, down from 9.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Helmerich And Payne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.57. About 1.40M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Inc holds 20,541 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 8,202 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,825 shares stake. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 321,736 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa reported 8,227 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 104,110 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,131 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,000 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Aviva Plc invested in 0.01% or 39,312 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 403 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 96,947 shares. Tci Wealth reported 240 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1.53M shares to 9.48 million shares, valued at $726.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc Adr.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HP Buys a Cybersecurity Startup to Lock in More Enterprise Customers – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.27 million for 42.26 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 126,788 shares to 401,208 shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 2,484 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blume Capital accumulated 0.65% or 7,300 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.46% or 44,190 shares. Citadel Limited Liability has 62,479 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & stated it has 8,720 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,397 shares. Jane Street Grp reported 26,975 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv has 0.21% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,893 shares. Markston Int Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 55,520 shares. Td Management Limited Liability accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.13% or 95,046 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.62% or 263,156 shares. Omers Administration owns 54,200 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.