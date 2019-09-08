Capital International Investors Has Lifted Stake in Centerstate Bank (CSFL) by $2.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Azimuth Capital Management Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 5,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 9,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.72M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 283,802 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 15/03/2018 CenterState Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 22-23; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 585,742 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $375.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 342,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,370 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advisors Limited accumulated 15,737 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Synovus Finance reported 1,492 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 391,997 shares. 86,474 are owned by 1492 Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 78,146 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. 117 are owned by Advisory Serv Ltd Llc. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 25,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 73,075 shares. 304,684 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capgemini by 50,635 shares to 101,855 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 15,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $637.09 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.