Capital International Investors Has Lifted Stake in Centene (CNC) as Stock Rose; Northern Trust Stake in Kroger Co (KR) Boosted by $2.98 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 124,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 10.60M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.77 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – Ocado wins over sceptics and cheers investors with bumper Kroger deal

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 116,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 6.83M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.87 million, up from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 21,639 shares to 4.16M shares, valued at $65.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 16,940 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $54.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 78,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).