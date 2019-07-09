Capital International Investors Has Increased Holding in Murphy Oil (MUR) as Stock Value Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 123,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392.23 million, up from 13.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $24.49 lastly. It is down 8.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 301,758 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 28/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 28; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.1 per share. BG’s profit will be $46.69M for 43.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,631 were accumulated by Asset Management One Company Limited. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 188,415 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lumina Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fruth Mngmt invested in 27,541 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 81,643 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And holds 2.31% or 51,002 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 71,586 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% or 7,114 shares. Amer National Bank & Trust invested in 52,350 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.04% or 89,634 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 55,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Group Inc Lp holds 0.11% or 150,000 shares. 54 were accumulated by Delta Asset Tn. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 23,299 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares to 89,300 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Floods Raising Freight Rates, Washing Away Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker’s Dozen – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Murphy Oil’s Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Murphy Oil Reportedly Receives Big Bid For Malaysian Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy shares tumble after Goldman downgrades to sell – MarketWatch” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 3.10M shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MUR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 143.26 million shares or 1.22% less from 145.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 223 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Grace White New York reported 374,156 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability owns 15,225 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 256,610 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Madison Inv Holding reported 206,710 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 543,143 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 32,676 shares. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 10,360 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 15,479 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Bokf Na owns 15,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.