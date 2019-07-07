Capital International Investors Has Decreased Stake in Radian Group (RDN) by $10.07 Million; First Financial Has Lowered Its First Financial (THFF) Position as Stock Declined

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 11,063 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 503,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.93M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 690,538 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare & Tech tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 170,407 shares to 13.76 million shares, valued at $145.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 232,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. RDN’s profit will be $145.61M for 8.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.11% negative EPS growth.