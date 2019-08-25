Capital International Investors Has Cut Its Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding by $39.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brown Advisory Securities Lowered Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $756,412; Stock Price Rose

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 853,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.44M, down from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 360,247 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 73.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 8,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.75M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.08 million shares to 19.08M shares, valued at $4.72B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 105,525 shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Securities Ltd Company stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc has invested 0.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 5,554 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 12,270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc owns 156,750 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% or 144,474 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 26 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,741 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

