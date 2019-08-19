Capital International Investors Has Boosted Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX); As Lkq (LKQ) Shares Declined, River Road Asset Management Boosted by $1.26 Million Its Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 44,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.20 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 1.11 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 148.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 945,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717.38M, up from 637,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $556.64. About 115,658 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1.69 million shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $494.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.61M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (NYSE:LAZ) by 11,357 shares to 995,152 shares, valued at $35.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,750 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).