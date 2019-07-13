Capital International Investors Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake as Market Value Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Ericsson (ERIC) Stake by $1.30 Million; Stock Price Declined

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 615,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 39.48 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 billion, down from 40.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 144,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,502 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 328,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.19M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 640,046 shares to 35.74M shares, valued at $1.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.