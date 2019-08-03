Capital International Investors Decreased Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Holding as Stock Rose; Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Value Rose While Confluence Wealth Management Lifted by $439,348 Its Stake

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 9.22M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.97 million, down from 12.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 855,723 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

