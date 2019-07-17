Capital International Investors Cut Its Holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by $167.38 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Upped Holding by $731,277 as Stock Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 951,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.09M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $194.55. About 836,899 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Transmission completes acquisition of underwater transmission cable system – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,310 shares to 144,921 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,455 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 109,453 shares to 31.28 million shares, valued at $306.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.