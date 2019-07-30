Capital International Investors Boosted Position in Coca (KO) by $31.66 Million; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake Raised by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 18,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,762 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 154,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 2.36M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – Blackstone Hires Yan Yan to Join Real Estate Team in Asia; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.53; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: PRICE REPRESENTS A 15% PREMIUM ON GPT’S MAY 4 CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – Hispania Trades 6% Lower Following Blackstone Bid; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 688,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64.28M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01B, up from 63.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 3.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Ltd Liability Company invested 1.49% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Naples Global Advisors Limited holds 22,520 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 0.09% or 26,126 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited owns 1,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 498,277 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management holds 0.21% or 71,435 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel reported 53,548 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Timber Hill Ltd Co invested in 0.29% or 6,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 7.80 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 15,628 shares. Markel invested 0.69% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.31 million shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 17,171 shares. Hightower Serv Lta holds 0.92% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 205,951 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (Reit) (NYSE:IRM) by 173,931 shares to 8.80M shares, valued at $312.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES) by 9.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.40M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.