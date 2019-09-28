Capital International Investors Boosted Its Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; Atrion (ATRI) Shorts Raised By 69.23%

Capital International Investors increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 0.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 97,943 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Capital International Investors holds 10.20M shares with $1.01B value, up from 10.10 million last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $39.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 1.86M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) had an increase of 69.23% in short interest. ATRI’s SI was 66,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 69.23% from 39,000 shares previously. With 10,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s short sellers to cover ATRI’s short positions. The SI to Atrion Corporation’s float is 4.65%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $768.57. About 24,023 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57

Capital International Investors decreased Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) stake by 1.26 million shares to 3.10M valued at $23.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 23.58M shares and now owns 94.75M shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is -0.28% below currents $109.05 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory downgraded the shares of ROST in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. Citigroup maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ROST in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by M Partners. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com invested in 6,452 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 120,998 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 472,665 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 115,512 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Burney holds 0.55% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 92,086 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Johnson Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,962 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.67 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.96 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc reported 16,302 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

