Capital International Investors Boosted Its Position in Williams Companies (The) (WMB) by $64.95 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose While First Financial Has Raised Stake

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (The) (WMB) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 2.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.33M, up from 20.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 2,180 shares to 790 shares, valued at $237.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 1.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bankshares Na has 9,336 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Grassi Investment has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Com reported 3.32M shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 301 shares. Ptnrs Grp Hldgs Ag holds 2.8% or 711,458 shares. Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 563,884 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 151,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Com has invested 0.18% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Markston Intll Limited Liability Corporation holds 90,558 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 40,521 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Hldg Inc invested in 0.6% or 822,062 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt invested 5.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc holds 252,132 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 15,363 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 197,465 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Miller Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wedge L Lp Nc owns 7,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 26,745 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com invested in 181,113 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd reported 4,122 shares stake. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Boyar Asset Mgmt has 3.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smith Moore And reported 5,626 shares. Cullinan Associates invested in 221,215 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 7,851 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.