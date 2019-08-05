Capital International Increases Stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB); First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Holding Has Boosted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) by 97.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 133,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 271,326 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 137,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 3.38 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 55,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 516,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97M, up from 461,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 2,645 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Rmb Lc has invested 0.65% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,590 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 8,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.02% or 514,936 shares in its portfolio. 32,158 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 52,816 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Endeavour Cap Advisors Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 71,198 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 13,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 190,095 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 22,589 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 521,564 shares to 198,833 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 118,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,595 shares to 6,225 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church And Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,050 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

