Capital International Increases Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $5.24 Million as Stock Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.53 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 08/04/2018 – EQS-News: Fullshare hosted Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher’s Home at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC.’S TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND MINERVA…; 14/05/2018 – Indonesia ‘absolutely should be booming’ says HSBC country head; 26/03/2018 – FOSUN INTL AND HSBC SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT; 20/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Klepierre S.A; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Hsbc Holdings Plc On Overseas Regulatory Announcement – Other; 04/05/2018 – HSBC CEO: SEE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN UK MORTGAGES; 01/04/2018 – SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK IS SAID TO HIRE HSBC, STANCHART FOR SUKUK; 03/04/2018 – ARGENTINA PUBLISHES DETAILS ON $1B REPO LINE W HSBC; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 116,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 432,037 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Metals processor planning large new facility in region – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Leaders David Hess and Marianne Kah Join ATI Board – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATI Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement With Rolls-Royce – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A&T Stainless Joint Venture Tariff Exclusion Request Denied – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 641,847 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 253,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was bought by Kramer Kevin B. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Harris Timothy J.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “LivePerson, Inc.: Under-the-Radar Tech Stock Up 80%, Shrugs Off Brutal Sell-Off – Profit Confidential” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.