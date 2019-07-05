Capital International Increased Holding in Netapp (NTAP); Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Has Boosted Position by $6.81 Million

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 10,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 709,487 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 36,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.64 million, up from 420,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $204.88. About 10.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,122 are held by Fairfield Bush. Economic Planning Gp Adv has 9,737 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.84M shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 562,300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 1.98 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amarillo National Bank & Trust invested in 25,275 shares. Haverford Finance Ser Incorporated owns 76,393 shares. New England Investment Retirement Grp Inc Inc holds 1.49% or 17,136 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 108,718 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc holds 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,016 shares. Patten Group has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osterweis Management has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 49,410 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 50,137 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 24,570 shares to 31,955 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 34,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,953 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 27,113 shares. Inc Ca has invested 0.14% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 5,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 63,092 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% or 27,613 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Com reported 72,101 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 97,768 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 9,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 35,234 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 38,815 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Bokf Na has 19,308 shares.

