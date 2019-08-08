Capital International Holds Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB); American Electric Power Co. In (AEP) Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Position

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 62,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, up from 56,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According to New Survey From Digital Citizens Alliance; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 06/03/2018 – Business Journals: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus…; 10/04/2018 – After just about every big privacy hack, people quickly returned to scene of the crime. Facebook will be no exception, @andrewrsorkin writes; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Co. In (AEP) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 26,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 99,769 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 73,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co. In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.86 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Llc holds 0.85% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Butensky & Cohen Security holds 0.89% or 7,380 shares. Swedbank has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,317 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,560 shares. Westwood Gru invested in 0.05% or 30,050 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 533,771 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Family holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,716 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co holds 6.32M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 6,747 shares. Newfocus Gp Lc accumulated 2,091 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 7.99% or 64,816 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,000 shares to 60,465 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,481 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Top Megacap Stock of 2019 Will Surprise You – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reports quarterly earnings on July 24 after the market closes – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.24 million shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $399.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc. by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Tier Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Management Incorporated invested in 18,185 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0.13% or 35.63 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 19,012 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 0.43% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 11,716 shares. 14,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 98,836 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 25,614 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South State has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fdx Advsr accumulated 9,591 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 5.88M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 23,489 shares.