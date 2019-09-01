Capital International Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $1.51 Million as Share Price Declined; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Lowered Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $13.17 Million

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60M, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 8,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $150.93 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex’s (YNDX) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Yandex Stock Just Dropped Another 9% – Nasdaq” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65 million shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $112.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 348 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,351 shares. Eqis Management reported 1,428 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,653 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,457 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd holds 0.49% or 3,000 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Company reported 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dana Investment Advisors reported 0.67% stake. Aspen reported 1,022 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.1% or 5,568 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And In owns 398 shares. Verity Asset reported 230 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) by 133,726 shares to 271,326 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.