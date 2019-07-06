Capital International Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Has Decreased by $3.30 Million as Valuation Rose; As Office Depot (ODP) Share Value Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Has Decreased Holding by $5.98 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 249,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 3.54M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 2.80 million shares. Art Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Conning stated it has 15,400 shares. Tci Wealth reported 1,390 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Swiss Bancshares reported 897,495 shares stake. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Zebra Cap holds 351,816 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability holds 2 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 376,648 shares. M Holdings Inc stated it has 50,249 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Morgan Stanley reported 2.01M shares stake. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.06M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 381,309 shares.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.30 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,563 shares to 62,555 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).