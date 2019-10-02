Capital International Has Trimmed Its Position in Church And Dwight Co (CHD) by $899,141; Cohen & Steers Has Cut Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holding as Shares Declined

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 48,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 708,580 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.24M, down from 757,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 375,737 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 1.52 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 30,757 shares to 51,208 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 62,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.72 million for 30.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.57M were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Tcw Group Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Trustmark Bancorporation Department owns 640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.26 million shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 88,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 7,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 430 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 122,649 shares. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co Il stated it has 3,520 shares. 584,157 are held by Bamco Incorporated New York. Washington Trust Commercial Bank reported 3,992 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. 7,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $499,268 were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW. $72,070 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Spann Rick. Shares for $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.15M shares to 16.33M shares, valued at $397.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 173,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO).