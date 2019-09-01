Capital International Has Trimmed Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position as Shares Declined; As International Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 113,128 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.15 million, down from 131,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 219,616 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 98,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95 million, down from 110,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,750 shares to 4,202 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares to 48,630 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 39,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.03B for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.