Capital International Has Raised Stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX); Artemis Investment Management Llp Decreased Stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by $15.90 Million as Shares Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 722,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 471,990 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel: AkzoNobel to sell Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC for EUR10.1 billion; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO LTD; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Group Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire HGH Infrared Systems; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Carlyle is set to close a $6.5 billion Asia fund; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Carlyle Euro Clo 2018-1 Dac; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ATOTECH B2 CFR, CHANGES THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Selling Specialty Chemicals to Carlyle Group for EUR10.1B; 11/05/2018 – Report on Business: CPPIB and Carlyle Group investing in Jack Ma’s Ant Financial; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP’S DAVID RUBENSTEIN AT WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 186,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 461,335 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 275,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 2.47 million shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 134,190 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $89.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 247,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $128.57M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 24,264 shares to 62,736 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enel Americas Sa Adr (NYSE:ENI) by 487,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,275 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).