Capital International Has Raised Holding in Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) by $388,800 as Shares Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $722,200

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 370,993 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 446,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, down from 462,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 7.25M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 24.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,900 shares to 235,481 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR) by 5,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,218 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).