Capital International Has Lowered Its Visa Cl A (V) Position; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted By $14.46 Million Its Quanta Services (PWR) Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Quanta Services Inc (PWR) stake by 30.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 390,856 shares as Quanta Services Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 1.68M shares with $63.27M value, up from 1.29M last quarter. Quanta Services Inc now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 792,146 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Capital International Inc decreased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 2,930 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Capital International Inc holds 68,703 shares with $10.73 million value, down from 71,633 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $394.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $176.29. About 3.65 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 495,641 shares to 8.85M valued at $662.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 57,292 shares and now owns 888,721 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $47 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 41.83% above currents $33.49 stock price. Quanta Services had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Capital International Inc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 4,000 shares to 11,459 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 16,606 shares. Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.97% above currents $176.29 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

