Capital International Has Lifted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $319,440; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Range Res (RRC) by $4.54 Million as Shares Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87 million shares traded or 259.75% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 86.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 5,692 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690,000, up from 3,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.35 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mariner East 1 pipeline shut down for upgrades at processing plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 17,443 shares. Tci Wealth has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 477,821 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Kansas-based Tortoise Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited invested in 924,725 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stelliam Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.1% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 2.96M shares. Eaton Vance has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 730,630 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 91,564 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 271,135 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 61,700 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 28,406 were accumulated by Cambridge Rech Advsr.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82M shares to 29.61M shares, valued at $85.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700. $56,484 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 320,802 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $31.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,498 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).