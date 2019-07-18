Capital International Has Lifted Its Stake in Netapp (NTAP) by $407,100 as Shares Rose; Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $618,240 as Stock Declined

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 10,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 1.24M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 132,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 11.67M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,263 shares to 207,317 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 36,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Limited Co reported 1.79% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 15,185 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,768 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 16,916 shares. Lifeplan Fin Gru Inc accumulated 2,295 shares. 9,950 are owned by Zuckerman Investment Gru Limited Company. Summit Grp Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory reported 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Private Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). National Insurance Tx holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 309,093 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 12,333 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 30,813 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 5,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 1.59 million shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 3.79M are owned by State Bank Of Ny Mellon. Ajo Limited Partnership has 417,379 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Manchester Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 994 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 21,571 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 1.59% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 54,046 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 168,178 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sumitomo Life invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 37,376 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 51,714 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,969 shares to 30,706 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,664 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

