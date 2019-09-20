Capital International Has Increased Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by $7.06 Million as Share Price Declined; As Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) Shares Declined, Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased by $45.91 Million Its Holding

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 588,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 238,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76 million, down from 827,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 8.25M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 215.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 181,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 264,952 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 83,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 6.38M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.09 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

