Capital International Has Increased Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) Position; Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Tricon Capital (TSE:TCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tricon Capital has $14 highest and $13.25 lowest target. $13.63’s average target is 40.52% above currents $9.7 stock price. Tricon Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4. The stock of Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by IBC. See Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $13.25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

Capital International Inc increased Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB) stake by 97.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 133,726 shares as Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Capital International Inc holds 271,326 shares with $1.05M value, up from 137,600 last quarter. Gerdau Sa Pn Adr now has $5.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 6.75 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$448M; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 196,961 shares traded. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Inc decreased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 18,400 shares to 113,128 valued at $27.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) stake by 2,110 shares and now owns 12,340 shares. Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gerdau Pfd Shs Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Pfd Sh (GGB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aphriaâ€™s $70 million cash windfall is a product of its still-unexplained past – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.