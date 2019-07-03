Capital International Has Decreased Its Holding in Aes (The) (AES) by $2.98 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Holding by $414,782 as Stock Value Rose

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 63.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 165,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,419 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 262,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 5.24M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $153.04. About 210,088 shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares to 11,459 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 34,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 125,869 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 3.72M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 4.14 million are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 28,161 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 28,750 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 23,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,676 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 141,059 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 5,920 shares. Hl Financial Services Llc accumulated 10,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 1.06 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated owns 52,270 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 245 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $194.55 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 0% or 26 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.04% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Stephens Ar holds 5,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 13,750 shares. Bb&T holds 3,346 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 0.01% or 28,954 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 161,841 shares. Maryland-based Brown Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 4,151 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Com. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Stifel Fin has 12,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger owns 42,863 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 368 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 19,137 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares to 83,965 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

