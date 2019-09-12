Capital International Has Decreased Its Avon Products (AVP) Stake by $361,200; Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Its Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Stake by $24.27 Million; Share Price Declined

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 120,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, down from 277,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 9.91 million shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.61. About 1.76M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 67,737 shares to 82,048 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS) by 22,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $9.43M for 57.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc holds 0% or 314,162 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 300,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpine Associates Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4.79 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 72,369 shares. 2.60M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 977,550 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 500,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Amp Cap Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 83,148 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Js Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 65,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 317,157 shares.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Portfolio Manager: This Stock Could Be a 10-Bagger – Schaeffers Research” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avon: Trust In The Rally? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avon: Calling It A Day – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Sparkling Luxury Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tiffany Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.