Capital International Has Decreased Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $2.10 Million; As Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Market Value Rose, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88 million, down from 37.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 12.90 million shares traded or 106.52% up from the average. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 12/04/2018 – Laredo CEO on Permian Assets, Saudi’s Ambition for $80 Oil (Video); 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 103,928 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.79M, down from 113,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 540,861 shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49M for 3.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold LPI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 219.98 million shares or 1.37% less from 223.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated owns 207,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). James Invest stated it has 19,963 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 59,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 52,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 114,448 shares. 51,958 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 18,039 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group. Bokf Na invested 0.06% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 505,446 shares. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0% or 150,000 shares.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.20M for 12.34 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42,459 shares to 53,169 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 11,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).