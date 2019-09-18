Capital International Has Decreased Church And Dwight Co (CHD) Holding by $899,141; Stock Price Rose; Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Valuation Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Upped by $1.80 Million Its Holding

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Church And Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,733 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 31,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Church And Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 388,681 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) by 45.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 74,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 240,807 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 165,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 455,110 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 41,993 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, September 16. On Monday, September 16 the insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty bought $107,715. Shares for $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp reported 1.24 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Huntington Retail Bank owns 226,296 shares. Conning accumulated 3,960 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs stated it has 790 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Commerce reported 628,237 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 173 shares. Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 9,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 3,600 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,840 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 66,539 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 10,257 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bath Savings Trust has 3.19% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.15% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 141,600 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 113,652 shares to 212,900 shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Hartford (NYSE:HIG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Next Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 428 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Plancorp Limited Liability Company has 12,150 shares. Starr Int invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 100 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 418,581 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 2,642 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 3,500 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Permanens Capital L P. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 11.08M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 47,470 shares.