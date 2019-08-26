Capital International Has Decreased Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Holding by $3.30 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $20.21 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 239.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 469,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 666,282 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69 million, up from 196,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 231,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 249,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba

