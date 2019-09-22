Capital International Has Boosted Its Stake in Merck And Co (MRK) by $1.96 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $2.56 Million; Stock Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 18,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,518 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207,000, down from 20,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 112.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 23,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 20,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55 million shares traded or 130.26% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.44% or 57,547 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 0.11% or 1.74M shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1,675 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 38,400 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Oxbow Llc has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Management Limited Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,811 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 712 shares. Davenport And Company holds 51,924 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 16,390 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 936,230 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mai Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,605 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 136,954 shares to 536,954 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck’s (MRK) PIFELTRO and DELSTRIGO Receive FDA Approval for Use in Appropriate Adults Living with HIV-1 Who Are Virologically Suppressed – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck HIV meds – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 53,009 shares to 178,721 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,350 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB).