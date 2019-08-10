Capital International Has Boosted Holding in Apple (AAPL); Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position Maintained by Longwood Capital Partners Llc

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.97 million market cap company. It closed at $14 lastly. It is up 69.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc Adr by 65,000 shares to 126,385 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 253,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Ltd Company Ca reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 35,586 shares. Principal Finance Gru has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,336 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.31% or 7.53M shares. 415,017 are held by Moody Fincl Bank Division. Everence Capital invested in 2.84% or 85,670 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,908 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 3,862 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 4.16% or 89,179 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.14 million shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,860 shares. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oarsman Inc invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hillhouse Capital invested in 127,759 shares.