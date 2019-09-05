Capital International Decreased Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Holding By $3.73 Million; Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Imperial Oil has $44 highest and $38 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 24.66% above currents $33.29 stock price. Imperial Oil had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) rating on Monday, March 18. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $41 target. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. See Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) latest ratings:

Capital International Inc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 32,400 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Capital International Inc holds 231,600 shares with $26.85M value, down from 264,000 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr now has $81.39B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.36M shares traded or 65.05% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $780.59 million for 26.07 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $25.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 8.4 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 323,716 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16