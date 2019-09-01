Capital International Boosted Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Position by $388,800 as Share Price Declined; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Trimmed Position by $11.53 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 434,084 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 398,799 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has 0.27% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,555 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 0.01% or 125,315 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 2.75M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 375,971 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 0.07% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 233,606 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 341,338 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 1,000 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,382 shares to 3,358 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,379 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

