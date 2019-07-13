Capital Innovations Trimmed Its Holding in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by $2.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Proshare Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $310,224 as Market Value Declined

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 380,143 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 6,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,254 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 230,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 6.58M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $87.22 million for 17.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares to 86,740 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 20,923 shares to 127,207 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

