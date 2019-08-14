Capital Innovations Trimmed By $824,030 Its Vale S A (VALE) Stake; ALDERON IRON ORE ORDINARY SHARES (AXXDF) Sellers Decreased By 3.29% Their Shorts

Capital Innovations Llc decreased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 72.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Capital Innovations Llc holds 16,290 shares with $317,000 value, down from 59,660 last quarter. Vale S A now has $57.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 1.35 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 29/05/2018 – VALE TO ANNOUNCE ORGANIC EXPANSION INVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 16/04/2018 – VALE: OPTIMISTIC MEETING 2018 OUTPUT TARGET OF ABOUT 77,000T; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018

ALDERON IRON ORE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) had a decrease of 3.29% in short interest. AXXDF’s SI was 88,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.29% from 91,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 883 days are for ALDERON IRON ORE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)’s short sellers to cover AXXDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2119 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc increased Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 56,885 shares to 59,660 valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 5,780 shares and now owns 26,725 shares. Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was raised too.

