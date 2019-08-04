Capital Innovations Stake in Vale S A (VALE) Lowered as Valuation Rose; Mylan N V (MYL) Stake Has Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management Llc

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 19.15M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s Vale 1Q Net Profit Falls 36% on Year to $1.59 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Closing of Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – VALE BOARD APPROVES NEW DIVIDEND POLICY: FILING; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 15,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 74,911 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 58,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 5.94M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – MYLAN INVESTORS CAN PROCEED WITH SUIT OVER EPIPEN PRICING; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – FDA says Mylan’s EpiPen is in shortage in U.S

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 43,865 shares to 75,942 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 7,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,353 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).