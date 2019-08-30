Capital Innovations Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Has Cut as Share Price Declined; As Middleby (MIDD) Valuation Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 11,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 5.58M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725.23 million, up from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 81,759 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 477,621 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.