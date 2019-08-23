Capital Innovations Raised Stake in Bunge LTD (BG) by $425,590; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Ftb Advisors Lifted Its Position by $417,471

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 420,265 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 15/05/2018 – Bunge files for IPO of sugar mills business in Brazil; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 68,629 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 64,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 5.47M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 320,207 shares. Natixis invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ing Groep Nv owns 8,189 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1,500 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.13% or 92,726 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 23,077 shares. 18,267 were accumulated by Amg Funds Limited Com. Moreover, Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 28,323 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 82,898 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 765,155 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 83,180 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 55,862 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc Com by 39,902 shares to 23,227 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Inc Ftse All (VEU) by 45,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,083 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Capital Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 713,712 shares. Horan Ltd Llc invested in 4,197 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Llc holds 0.41% or 5,951 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank stated it has 20,262 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 2.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Advisors Adv holds 45,139 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monarch Mgmt accumulated 12,066 shares. Signature Estate & Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 205,566 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsrs holds 0.35% or 7,305 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 102,231 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3,844 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 37,072 are owned by First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Service.