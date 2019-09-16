Capital Innovations Raised Its Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $327,636; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Decreased Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 92.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 327,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 28,016 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 355,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,777 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 36,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.