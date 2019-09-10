Capital Innovations Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Has Cut by $2.03 Million; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Market Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Upped Stake by $3.11 Million

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 793,297 shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 1.62M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 08, 2019, Investorintel.com published: “The implications if Section 232 Petition is made into law on the uranium market is upon us – InvestorIntel” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There Has Been No Announced Decision with Respect to the Uranium Section 232 Trade Action – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels Provides Update on Vanadium Production – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,619 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $913.11M for 18.02 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares to 59,660 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR): 1 Reason That Makes it a Top TFSA Pick – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TCI Fund With 18% Annual Returns Is Worth Following – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN to report first-quarter 2019 financial and operating results on April 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.