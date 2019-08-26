Capital Innovations Lowered Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $824,030; Eventide Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $640,000

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 538,158 shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS S11D MINE SHOULD PRODUCE DOUBLE THE IRON ORE IN 2018 THAT IT PRODUCED LAST YEAR AS PART OF RAMP-UP; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 512% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 128,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 153,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock 0.10% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. It is down 1.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Efforts to Drive 5G Adoption Expected to Result in EUR100M-EUR200M of Temporary Expenses in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Don’t See Significant Degradation of Margins at Overall Product Level; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Now Sees a Stronger Primary Addressable Market For Networks in FY18; 26/03/2018 – Nokia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,000 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Hot Stocks That Killed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.