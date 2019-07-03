Capital Innovations Lowered Holding in Vale S A (VALE) by $824,030 as Share Price Were Volatile; Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Position in Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) by $354,900

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 43,370 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 59,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 15.74M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 18/04/2018 – Ashlar Development Acquires Nichols Vale Community in Mt. Juliet; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS ECONOMIES WORKING NORMALLY DESPITE TRADE TENSIONS; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS PRODUCTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO FIRST HALF OF 2017

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 77,081 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares to 96,620 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,710 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.84B for 5.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.53 million for 14.87 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 87,728 shares to 155,814 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (BND) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

