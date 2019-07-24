Capital Innovations Lowered Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding as Market Value Rose; Exfo (EXFO) Stake Held by White Pine Capital Llc

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 133,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,815 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 321,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Exfo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 3,305 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) has risen 16.04% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical EXFO News: 10/04/2018 – EXFO 2Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/04/2018 – EXFO Sees 3Q IFRS Loss 15c-19c/Sh; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Astellia S.A. (ALAST.FR) Now EXFO; 04/04/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 52 Days; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 16/03/2018 – EXFO investor advisory; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 4.6% Position in EXFO; 20/03/2018 – EXFO Short-Interest Ratio Rises 277% to 44 Days

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 1.18 million shares traded or 57.11% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,763 shares to 33,580 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,527 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,620 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).