Capital Innovations Increases Position in Bunge LTD (BG); As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Rose, Joho Capital Has Upped by $975,480 Its Position

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 293,851 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $205.62. About 941,337 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. Shares for $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 1,855 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 2.46M shares. Moody Bancshares Division invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Co owns 0.57% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 28,265 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 58,327 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP has 1,655 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited reported 157,552 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 133,814 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 0.15% stake. Fil accumulated 228,346 shares. 970 were accumulated by Farmers Retail Bank. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.04% or 247,265 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 45,385 shares. 28,266 were accumulated by Iberiabank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Inv Advisers, New York-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 318,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 46,600 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 359,713 shares. Fruth Investment Management accumulated 27,541 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% stake. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 38,408 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 176,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc has 290,363 shares. Acropolis Invest Lc stated it has 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Numerixs Invest Techs Inc invested in 0.06% or 9,234 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 50,100 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.18% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 103,045 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 5,200 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M.