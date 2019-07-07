Capital Innovations Increased Stake in Bunge LTD (BG) by $425,590; John G Ullman & Associates Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.87 Million; Share Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 23,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,110 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 420,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Tax Rate Range 18%-22%; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX) by 48,394 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 52,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life accumulated 24,376 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Century Incorporated accumulated 799,631 shares. Barry Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,364 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35 shares. 39,801 are held by Citizens Northern. Apriem Advsr has invested 4.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tarbox Family Office holds 8,977 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 186,251 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 12,644 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 77,187 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.27M shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Strum Towne Inc reported 34,795 shares. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership has invested 2.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company Inc stated it has 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 10,080 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 34,615 shares. Kepos Cap LP invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.07% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 80,089 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0% or 5,036 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 247,699 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 230,848 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 0.22% or 173,537 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Utah Retirement System accumulated 26,520 shares.